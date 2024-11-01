Left Menu

Amit Shah Unveils Gujarat's Largest Waste-to-Energy Plant in Ahmedabad

Union Home Minister Amit Shah inaugurated Gujarat's largest waste-to-energy plant in Ahmedabad, collaborating with Jindal Urban Waste Management Limited. The facility processes 1,000 metric tons of waste daily, generating 15 megawatts of electricity per hour, contributing to environmental conservation and solid waste management in the city.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 01-11-2024 23:46 IST | Created: 01-11-2024 23:46 IST
Union Home Minister Amit Shah speaking during the launch. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

On the eve of the Gujarati New Year, Union Home Minister Amit Shah inaugurated Gujarat's largest waste-to-energy plant in Ahmedabad, marking a significant move towards fostering a 'Clean Ahmedabad'. The plant, located at Piplaj, was inaugurated in the presence of Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, Health Minister Rushikesh Patel, and Minister of State for Cooperation and Rural Industries Jagdish Vishwakarma.

Post-inauguration, Shah cut the ceremonial ribbon and officially commenced operations, receiving a detailed overview of the plant's operational processes. Managed by the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation (AMC), the facility, in collaboration with private partners, will handle thousands of metric tons of waste daily. This collaboration aims to enhance the efficiency of waste management and supports environmental sustainability initiatives.

The waste-to-energy plant, jointly developed with Jindal Urban Waste Management Limited, employs cutting-edge Martin Reverse Grate Firing Technology. It will process 1,000 metric tons of waste daily, converting it into 15 megawatts of electricity per hour, which integrates with the power grid. With an investment of approximately Rs 375 crore, the facility presents a robust solution to the challenge of solid waste management in urban areas.

The ceremony was witnessed by Ahmedabad Mayor Pratibha Jain, Rajya Sabha MP Narhari Amin, Lok Sabha MP Dinesh Makwana, various Ahmedabad MLAs, Deputy Mayor Jatin Patel, Standing Committee Chairman Devang Dani, Municipal Commissioner M Thennarasan, officials from the Municipal Corporation and Jindal Urban Waste Management Limited, alongside numerous employees. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)

