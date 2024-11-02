Judge Denies Musk's Bid to Shift Voter Prize Case to Federal Court
A federal judge has rejected Elon Musk's request to move a Pennsylvania lawsuit regarding his $1 million voter prizes to federal court. The case, which involves Musk's America PAC and claims of illegal lottery practices, will remain in state court until resolved.
A U.S. District Judge in Philadelphia has dismissed Elon Musk's request to transfer a Pennsylvania lawsuit, concerning his voter prize initiative, to federal court. The decision affects Musk's continued plan to award money up to the U.S. presidential election.
Musk, through America PAC, has awarded $1 million checks to 14 registered voters advocating for free speech and gun rights. The initiative, criticized by Democratic Philadelphia District Attorney Lawrence Krasner as illegal, was an alleged attempt to influence state elections.
Krasner's lawsuit claims the program functions as an unlawful lottery. Musk's attempt to move the case to federal court was argued on the grounds of free-speech rights and election influence. However, the case will remain under state jurisdiction as election laws pertinent to the issue are examined.
(With inputs from agencies.)
