Left Menu

Moldovan Election Commission Shakes Up Leadership Amid Corruption Scandal

Moldova's Election Commission is replacing several officials overseeing the presidential election due to corruption accusations. Commission head Angela Caraman confirmed that members of election commissions, including key positions, are mentioned in police and prosecutors' reports, and some have already been dismissed from electoral roles.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chisinau | Updated: 02-11-2024 00:48 IST | Created: 02-11-2024 00:48 IST
Moldovan Election Commission Shakes Up Leadership Amid Corruption Scandal
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Moldova

In a significant development, Moldova's Election Commission announced the replacement of several officials amid corruption allegations. These officials were overseeing the first round of the country's presidential election.

Angela Caraman, the head of the Election Commission, revealed in a statement that the involved members, including chairpersons, secretaries, and clerks, were identified in documents compiled by police and prosecutors.

She confirmed that several officials have been dismissed ahead of Sunday's critical run-off vote, ensuring the integrity of the electoral process.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Ukrainian Resistance: Holding Back Russia’s Most Powerful Offensive

Ukrainian Resistance: Holding Back Russia’s Most Powerful Offensive

 Global
2
Kamala Harris Surges Ahead in Iowa: A Shift in Voter Dynamics

Kamala Harris Surges Ahead in Iowa: A Shift in Voter Dynamics

 United States
3
Kamala Harris' Surprise 'SNL' Appearance: A Pre-Election Game Changer

Kamala Harris' Surprise 'SNL' Appearance: A Pre-Election Game Changer

 Global
4
Election Drama Unfolds: Kamala Harris' Surprise SNL Appearance

Election Drama Unfolds: Kamala Harris' Surprise SNL Appearance

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

World Bank Report Unveils Breakthrough in Tracking Economic Growth

How Digital Tech is Shaping Malaysia's Agrofood Future

Asia-Pacific Faces Climate Crisis: Urgent Solutions Needed

How Digitalization Shapes Inclusive Growth: Key Insights from a World Bank Review

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024