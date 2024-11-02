Moldovan Election Commission Shakes Up Leadership Amid Corruption Scandal
Moldova's Election Commission is replacing several officials overseeing the presidential election due to corruption accusations. Commission head Angela Caraman confirmed that members of election commissions, including key positions, are mentioned in police and prosecutors' reports, and some have already been dismissed from electoral roles.
In a significant development, Moldova's Election Commission announced the replacement of several officials amid corruption allegations. These officials were overseeing the first round of the country's presidential election.
Angela Caraman, the head of the Election Commission, revealed in a statement that the involved members, including chairpersons, secretaries, and clerks, were identified in documents compiled by police and prosecutors.
She confirmed that several officials have been dismissed ahead of Sunday's critical run-off vote, ensuring the integrity of the electoral process.
