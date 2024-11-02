Moldovan Election Commission Shakes Up Leadership Amid Corruption Scandal

In a significant development, Moldova's Election Commission announced the replacement of several officials amid corruption allegations. These officials were overseeing the first round of the country's presidential election.

Angela Caraman, the head of the Election Commission, revealed in a statement that the involved members, including chairpersons, secretaries, and clerks, were identified in documents compiled by police and prosecutors.

She confirmed that several officials have been dismissed ahead of Sunday's critical run-off vote, ensuring the integrity of the electoral process.

(With inputs from agencies.)