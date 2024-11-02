Mayor's Trial Amid Reelection Battle: Corruption Charges Loom Over NYC Leadership

New York City Mayor Eric Adams will stand trial on corruption charges beginning April 21, 2025, as decided by a U.S. judge. This decision places the legal proceedings squarely in the midst of Adams' reelection efforts, marking a contentious period for the Democratic leader.

The trial date was established by U.S. District Judge Dale Ho in Manhattan, over the objections of Adams' defense attorney, Alex Spiro. Spiro had sought for the trial, concerning Adams' alleged improper dealings with Turkish officials, to conclude before the Democratic primary election in June.

Federal prosecutors have accused Adams of accepting unauthorized gifts, such as flight upgrades and luxury accommodations, in exchange for political favors. Adams has denied the charges, predicting an eventual acquittal. The trial is expected to span a month and follows the resignation of several senior city officials due to ongoing investigations.

(With inputs from agencies.)