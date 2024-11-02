Trump's Violent Rhetoric Sparks Legal Inquiry in Arizona

Arizona's Attorney General, Kris Mayes, has launched an investigation into Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump. The inquiry centers on allegations of Trump violating state laws against death threats following controversial remarks about critic Liz Cheney.

The statements were made during a campaign event, drawing condemnation from both Democratic and Republican leaders. Trump's campaign defended his comments, claiming misinterpretation, but critics argue they endorse violence against opponents.

The fallout has cast a spotlight on Trump's use of inflammatory rhetoric, further polarizing the political landscape. His comments have reignited debates over free speech and its limits amid increasing political tensions in the U.S.

(With inputs from agencies.)