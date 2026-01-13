Left Menu

Senator Kelly Fights Back: A Battle for Free Speech Against Pentagon Punishments

Democratic Senator Mark Kelly has filed a lawsuit against the Pentagon, challenging his censure over a video that urged military troops to resist illegal orders. Accusing the Trump administration of infringing on his free speech rights, Kelly seeks to prevent further penalties including potential demotion and pay reduction.

Senator Mark Kelly is taking legal action against the Pentagon, alleging that attempts to penalize him violate his constitutional right to free speech. The Democratic senator claims the Trump administration is overstepping by censuring him for his involvement in a video urging troops to resist unlawful commands.

The censure, issued by Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth, is part of steps that could lead to Kelly's demotion from his retired military rank and a reduction in retirement benefits. Kelly is challenging the censure in a federal court, arguing the First Amendment protects legislators speaking on public policy issues from government retaliation.

The controversy centers on a 90-second video featuring Kelly and fellow Democratic lawmakers, encouraging military adherence to the Constitution. Republican President Donald Trump has labeled the act as sedition. Kelly asserts his commitment to defending Americans' rights, accusing the Pentagon of attempting to silence dissenting voices.

