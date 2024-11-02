Voter Fraud Claims Loom over Election Tensions

Former President Donald Trump's baseless allegations of voter fraud in Pennsylvania are once again stirring unrest as the U.S. presidential election approaches. With Trump facing Vice President Kamala Harris, the specter of 2020's disputed election results looms large.

Despite a lack of evidence, Trump continues to promote false narratives about voter fraud, a tactic he used after losing to President Joe Biden in 2020. This includes claims about suspicious voter registration forms in Pennsylvania, which have fueled tension and prompted local investigations.

Harris' campaign is gearing up for potential claims of premature victory by Trump, a move reminiscent of 2020. Meanwhile, election officials are striving to combat misinformation, ensuring a transparent voting process in the face of mounting political pressure.

