National Guard on Alert Amid Election Violence Fears

In response to rising concerns about election-related violence, Washington state's governor has taken a proactive stance by deploying National Guard members. This follows reports of ballot boxes being set ablaze amid the ongoing 2024 election cycle.

Democratic Vice President Kamala Harris holds a strong lead over Republican former President Donald Trump in Washington's polling. Meanwhile, the state's early voters have been casting their votes in significant numbers.

Expressing the need for vigilance, Governor Jay Inslee highlighted the threat by incendiary devices damaging ballots in Vancouver. He underscored the importance of preparedness in his publicly issued statement.

