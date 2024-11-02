National Guard on Alert Amid Election Violence Fears
The Governor of Washington has activated members of the National Guard amid fears of potential violence related to the 2024 election. This follows the arson of ballot boxes in Washington, where early voting is underway with millions already having voted. Damaged ballots were reported in Vancouver.
In response to rising concerns about election-related violence, Washington state's governor has taken a proactive stance by deploying National Guard members. This follows reports of ballot boxes being set ablaze amid the ongoing 2024 election cycle.
Democratic Vice President Kamala Harris holds a strong lead over Republican former President Donald Trump in Washington's polling. Meanwhile, the state's early voters have been casting their votes in significant numbers.
Expressing the need for vigilance, Governor Jay Inslee highlighted the threat by incendiary devices damaging ballots in Vancouver. He underscored the importance of preparedness in his publicly issued statement.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Bollywood Beats Propel Kamala Harris' Campaign Among South Asian Voters
Elon Musk Rallies for Trump, Calls for Early Voting in Crucial Battleground
Kamala Harris Teams Up with the Obamas for Dynamic Campaign Push
Lebanese-Americans Endorse Kamala Harris Amid Middle East Conflict
Kamala Harris and Donald Trump Intensify Campaign Efforts Ahead of Election Day