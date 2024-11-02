Left Menu

Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde Defends Party Split, Outlines Achievements

Ahead of the assembly polls, Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde blames Uddhav Thackeray for the Shiv Sena split, citing deviation from Balasaheb's ideals. Shinde highlights the achievements of the Mahayuti government, including economic growth and investment, and counters opposition criticism about central government influence.

In the run-up to the Maharashtra assembly elections, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has accused Uddhav Thackeray of causing the split in Shiv Sena by deviating from Balasaheb Thackeray's principles. Shinde, in an exclusive interview with ANI, argued that aligning with Congress favored Uddhav's personal gains rather than the party's vision.

Shinde explained that the decision to ally with the BJP was driven by the need to realign with Balasaheb's ideals and meet the expectations of Maharashtra's people and party workers. He emphasized that the Mahayuti government has placed people's interests above personal ones, citing examples of economic growth and development projects.

Responding to opposition claims of his government being a central puppet, CM Shinde highlighted the dual-engine government's benefits for Maharashtra, receiving commendations from Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah. Asserting commitment to constituent welfare, he criticized the previous regime for passive governance, stating, "Our government listens and acts thoroughly."

