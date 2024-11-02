Left Menu

Political Firestorm Erupts Over 'Imported Maal' Remark in Maharashtra

Shiv Sena leader Arvind Sawant's controversial 'imported maal' remark against Shaina NC has triggered a political uproar. BJP's Kirit Somaiya and Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde strongly condemned the comment, urging Uddhav Thackeray to apologize. Shaina NC responded by filing a police complaint, marking a tense pre-election period in Maharashtra.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-11-2024 09:52 IST | Created: 02-11-2024 09:52 IST
BJP leader Kirit Somaiya. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a political spat that has drawn sharp criticism from various quarters, Bharatiya Janata Party leader Kirit Somaiya condemned Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Arvind Sawant for labeling Shiv Sena leader Shaina NC as 'imported maal.' Somaiya urged Uddhav Thackeray to apologize, saying, 'This language and attitude are unacceptable and shameful.'

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde weighed in, calling Sawant's words 'unfortunate.' He criticized the remark as highly disrespectful to women, arguing, 'If Balasaheb Thackeray were still alive, he would have condemned such behavior strongly.' Shinde hinted that the upcoming elections will be a moment for women to voice their disapproval.

The controversy took root after Sawant's alleged comment surfaced, leading Shaina NC to file a police complaint for defamation and outraging the modesty of a woman. In his defense, Sawant denied naming Shaina and accused opponents of political maneuvering. The incident has intensified the already charged atmosphere ahead of the Maharashtra Assembly election set for November 20th.

