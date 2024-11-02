Political Firestorm Erupts Over 'Imported Maal' Remark in Maharashtra
Shiv Sena leader Arvind Sawant's controversial 'imported maal' remark against Shaina NC has triggered a political uproar. BJP's Kirit Somaiya and Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde strongly condemned the comment, urging Uddhav Thackeray to apologize. Shaina NC responded by filing a police complaint, marking a tense pre-election period in Maharashtra.
- Country:
- India
In a political spat that has drawn sharp criticism from various quarters, Bharatiya Janata Party leader Kirit Somaiya condemned Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Arvind Sawant for labeling Shiv Sena leader Shaina NC as 'imported maal.' Somaiya urged Uddhav Thackeray to apologize, saying, 'This language and attitude are unacceptable and shameful.'
Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde weighed in, calling Sawant's words 'unfortunate.' He criticized the remark as highly disrespectful to women, arguing, 'If Balasaheb Thackeray were still alive, he would have condemned such behavior strongly.' Shinde hinted that the upcoming elections will be a moment for women to voice their disapproval.
The controversy took root after Sawant's alleged comment surfaced, leading Shaina NC to file a police complaint for defamation and outraging the modesty of a woman. In his defense, Sawant denied naming Shaina and accused opponents of political maneuvering. The incident has intensified the already charged atmosphere ahead of the Maharashtra Assembly election set for November 20th.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Political Tensions Rise Ahead of Maharashtra Elections
Samajwadi Party Seeks 12 Seats in Maharashtra Elections
MVA's Seat-Sharing Conundrum: Regional Dynamics at Play in Maharashtra Elections
BJP Set to Announce First Candidate List for Maharashtra Elections
Mahayuti Alliance Nears Seat-Sharing Agreement for Maharashtra Elections