Congress Strikes Back: Tiwari and Ramesh Criticize Modi's Accusations

Congress leaders Pramod Tiwari and Jairam Ramesh sharply criticized Prime Minister Narendra Modi's accusations of Congress making false promises. Tiwari questioned BJP's unfulfilled promises on inflation and jobs, while Ramesh mocked Modi's narrative, calling out alleged discrepancies in his statements over the past decade.

Congress MP Pramod Tiwari . (Photo/ ANI). Image Credit: ANI
On Saturday, Congress MP Pramod Tiwari and General Secretary Jairam Ramesh launched a scathing attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, countering his allegations of Congress making 'fake promises' ahead of the elections. Tiwari rebuked the BJP for not delivering on pledges regarding inflation control, job creation, and financial aid, labeling the party's assurances as misleading. Questioning Modi's narrative, Tiwari remarked, 'Their promises turned out to be false. I do not call them (BJP) liars, but their promises are false.'

Ramesh echoed the criticism, highlighting the irony of Modi's remarks about Congress while pointing out inconsistencies in his own statements. He stated, 'What to say about the non-biological Prime Minister. The Congress President and our Chief Ministers have given a strong reply to him. The person who has not spoken the truth even by mistake is accusing the Congress party. It is amazing that the person who has been engaged in 'Jumla' for the last 10 years is today criticizing the Congress party; this makes me laugh.'

Modi's allegation that Congress made baseless promises during campaigns was met with Congress's counter-argument about BJP's perceived failures. Modi had suggested Congress led states were deteriorating financially, a claim dismissed by Congress leaders who argued that Modi's own promises were not fulfilled. Tiwari and Ramesh's remarks come after Modi urged caution against what he described as the 'Congress-sponsored culture of fake promises,' using recent election results in Haryana as a critique of Congress's influence.

