Congress Slams BJP Over 'Jumlas' and Unfulfilled Promises

In a sharp critique, Congress leader Supriya Shrinate condemned Prime Minister Narendra Modi's remarks on Congress's unfulfilled promises. She emphasized that India has endured a decade of broken promises from the BJP, citing unachieved job creation, unmet financial assurances, and soaring fuel prices.

The Congress party paraded fulfillment of their campaign promises in Karnataka, Telangana, and Himachal Pradesh. Shrinate accused Modi of prioritizing capitalist allies over the common man, asserting that Congress's welfare programs continue to serve the public's interests.

The political row was ignited by PM Modi's allegations on social media, accusing Congress of unrealistic campaign promises and declining fiscal conditions in Congress-governed states. In response, Congress's Mallikarjun Kharge launched a scathing attack on the BJP's governance, questioning high unemployment rates, economic distress, and labeling the party as deceitful.

(With inputs from agencies.)