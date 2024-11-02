Left Menu

Congress Slams BJP Over 'Jumlas' and Unfulfilled Promises

Congress leader Supriya Shrinate criticizes Prime Minister Modi's government for unfulfilled promises and 'Jumlas', asserting that Congress has met election guarantees. PM Modi accuses Congress of making empty promises, leading to a heated political exchange highlighting economic issues and governance failures.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-11-2024 19:58 IST | Created: 02-11-2024 19:58 IST
Congress Slams BJP Over 'Jumlas' and Unfulfilled Promises
Congress leader Supriya Shrinate (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a sharp critique, Congress leader Supriya Shrinate condemned Prime Minister Narendra Modi's remarks on Congress's unfulfilled promises. She emphasized that India has endured a decade of broken promises from the BJP, citing unachieved job creation, unmet financial assurances, and soaring fuel prices.

The Congress party paraded fulfillment of their campaign promises in Karnataka, Telangana, and Himachal Pradesh. Shrinate accused Modi of prioritizing capitalist allies over the common man, asserting that Congress's welfare programs continue to serve the public's interests.

The political row was ignited by PM Modi's allegations on social media, accusing Congress of unrealistic campaign promises and declining fiscal conditions in Congress-governed states. In response, Congress's Mallikarjun Kharge launched a scathing attack on the BJP's governance, questioning high unemployment rates, economic distress, and labeling the party as deceitful.

(With inputs from agencies.)

