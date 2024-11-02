Left Menu

Austrian President to Undergo Spinal Surgery Amidst Coalition Talks

Austria's President Alexander Van der Bellen, aged 80, is set to undergo spinal surgery due to worsening intervertebral disc issues. During his recovery, Chancellor Karl Nehammer will represent him. Van der Bellen has been experiencing these health problems since the start of the year.

Austria's President, Alexander Van der Bellen, is scheduled for spinal surgery, his office announced on Saturday. This comes as coalition talks are ongoing following the recent election. The 80-year-old leader has been battling intervertebral disc problems since early this year.

The president's office noted that his condition has worsened recently, prompting the need for an upcoming routine operation in Vienna. During Van der Bellen's treatment and subsequent recovery, Chancellor Karl Nehammer will assume his presidential duties temporarily.

Chancellor Nehammer expressed his support on X, wishing Van der Bellen a smooth treatment process and a quick recovery.

