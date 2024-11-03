Left Menu

Presidential Artifacts Auction: A Peek into America's Past

A remarkable auction featuring rare presidential memorabilia, including George Washington's hair and Abraham Lincoln's flag, is set to captivate history enthusiasts this November. Organized by Guernsey's auction house, the event promises to offer some of the most significant items related to American history ever presented for sale.

Updated: 03-11-2024 02:27 IST
In a captivating development for lovers of American history, an auction featuring some of the nation's rarest presidential memorabilia is set to take place in November. Among the items up for grabs are a lock of hair once belonging to George Washington and a flag that accompanied Abraham Lincoln to his final resting place.

This unique collection is being organized by Guernsey's auction house in New York, which prides itself on bringing historic objects to the public sphere. Arlan Ettinger, the president of Guernsey's, expressed excitement about the lineup, noting it could be one of the most significant American history auctions ever.

The event coincides with the U.S. election, likely adding an extra dose of interest and urgency among political historians and collectors alike. This auction offers a unique opportunity for bidders to own a tangible piece of the country's storied past.

