Moldova's Electoral Drama: Russia's Alleged Interference Abroad

Moldova has raised alarms with several EU nations, signaling a concern that Russia may attempt to disrupt the overseas voting process in the upcoming presidential elections. Government sources revealed this to Reuters, suggesting that Moscow might employ tactics like bomb hoaxes to target polling stations in various countries, including the U.S. and Britain.

The political arena sees pro-Western incumbent Maia Sandu facing off against Alexandr Stoianoglo, a candidate backed by the Socialist Party. This election has heightened tensions given Russia's alleged meddling history, despite denials from Moscow. Law enforcement in Moldova accuses Russian-backed Ilan Shor of attempting to influence election results.

Moldova's diaspora, viewed as largely pro-European, is crucial for Sandu, especially after a successful referendum supporting EU membership aspirations. Meanwhile, reports suggest Russia is facilitating the movement of voters to maximize Stoianoglo's support, emphasizing the high stakes of this electoral contest.

(With inputs from agencies.)