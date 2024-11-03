Harris and Trump Cross Paths in North Carolina Amid Presidential Campaign

Democratic contender Kamala Harris found herself in an unusual scenario upon her arrival in North Carolina, witnessing Donald Trump's distinctive red-white-and-blue plane stationed on the tarmac.

This meeting point underscores the heightened focus on key battleground states as both candidates strive to sway the outcome of the imminent U.S. presidential election.

Engaging in campaign rallies, Harris and Trump echoed familiar themes, with high voter turnout indicative of the nation's political engagement.

(With inputs from agencies.)