Kamala Harris Shakes Up Campaign Trail with SNL Appearance

Democratic presidential hopeful Kamala Harris made a surprise appearance on Saturday Night Live, injecting fresh energy into her campaign just three days before facing Republican Donald Trump. Playing herself alongside her TV impersonator, Maya Rudolph, both wore identical black suits and emphasized their shared message to bring calm to politics.

During the skit, Harris humorously questioned Rudolph's imitation of her laughter, highlighting her first stint on the show. This strategic surprise showcased Harris's efforts to connect with voters through popular media, contrasting starkly with Trump's previous SNL appearances during his campaigns.

On the campaign trail, Harris warned against Trump's return to power, while Trump continued his hardline stance on immigration. With more than 75 million Americans casting votes ahead of the election, the duo's intense campaigns in key battleground states reflect the urgency and high stakes on both sides.

