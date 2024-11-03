Left Menu

Union Ministers Criticize Congress for 'Lies' and Frustration Within

Union Ministers Giriraj Singh and Hardeep Singh Puri launched sharp criticisms against the Congress party, accusing it of dishonesty and internal frustration. Singh called Congress's victory in several states the result of 'lies', while Puri pointed to internal tensions and leadership challenges within the party.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-11-2024 10:09 IST | Created: 03-11-2024 10:09 IST
Union Ministers Criticize Congress for 'Lies' and Frustration Within
Union Minister Giriraj Singh (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a heated exchange over 'poll guarantees', Union Minister Giriraj Singh fiercely criticized the Congress party, asserting that deception is inherent to its leadership. Singh accused Congress rulers, including Rahul Gandhi and Mallikarjun Kharge, of coming to power through falsehoods, impacting regions like Himachal Pradesh, Karnataka, and Telangana.

Drawing on the song 'Tere Waade Pe Maara Gaya', Singh condemned Congress-governed states for their regret over choosing the party, claiming that Congress leaders seek power solely through deceit. He argued that people in these regions feel misled, as they lament, "Congressi tere jhuthe wade pe maara gaya," highlighting widespread public dissatisfaction.

Additionally, Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri criticized Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge for his remarks on the BJP, attributing them to internal party frustration. Puri highlighted Kharge's alienation within Congress, mentioning his exclusion from key meetings, and suggested that Congress's failure to fulfill promises undermines its credibility, as seen in recent issues during Kharge's Karnataka visit.

(With inputs from agencies.)

