BJP Unveils Ambitious Manifesto for Jharkhand Assembly Elections

Union Home Minister Amit Shah launched BJP's Sankalp Patra for the upcoming Jharkhand elections, promising comprehensive development. The manifesto includes 150 resolutions targeting key sectors. BJP leaders criticized opposition parties, emphasizing NDA's readiness to govern. The elections are set for November 13 and 20, with results on November 23.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah (Photo/Youtube:BJP). Image Credit: ANI
Union Home Minister Amit Shah, in a significant political move, unveiled the Bharatiya Janata Party's Sankalp Patra (manifesto) for the Jharkhand Assembly elections at a grand event in Ranchi on Sunday. The launch saw the presence of prominent political figures including Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, Union Ministers Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Sanjay Seth, and BJP Jharkhand president Babulal Marandi.

During the event, Babulal Marandi asserted that BJP has consistently worked towards the development of Jharkhand whenever it held power. He sharply criticized the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM), accusing them of neglecting development in favor of family interests during their tenure. Marandi expressed confidence that the people are inclined towards forming an NDA government this time.

BJP spokesperson Pratul Shah Deo highlighted the inclusive nature of the manifesto, which addresses various demographic groups such as farmers, women, and youths, alongside focusing on infrastructure and developmental policies. Himanta Biswa Sarma emphasized the manifesto's 150 resolutions aimed at comprehensive state development. The elections, covering 81 assembly seats, are to be held in two phases on November 13 and 20, with results expected by November 23.

(With inputs from agencies.)

