Mahayuti Assembly Showdown: The Battle for Mahim
Union Minister Ramdas Athawale refutes reports of discord within Mahayuti regarding the Mahim assembly constituency. Amit Thackeray faces off against Shiv Sena's Sada Sarvankar. Athawale endorses Sarvankar, three-time MLA, over Thackeray, debutant and Raj Thackeray's son. The election will impact the Mahayuti coalition dynamics.
Union Minister Ramdas Athawale has quelled rumors of a split within the ruling Mahayuti coalition over the candidacy for the Mahim assembly constituency in Mumbai. In what is shaping up as a fierce rivalry, MNS figurehead Amit Thackeray is set to challenge incumbent Shiv Sena MLA Sada Sarvankar.
Athawale reaffirmed his support for Sarvankar, describing him as a stronger candidate due to his record as a three-time MLA, contrasting Thackeray's lack of political experience, being primarily known as the son of MNS leader Raj Thackeray. Despite the BJP's apparent backing of Thackeray, Athawale indicated Sarvankar remains the coalition's endorsed candidate.
As election day approaches on November 20, with results expected shortly after, Athawale's comments highlight the tensions and strategic maneuvering within Mahayuti. The stakes extend beyond Mahim, with implications for the broader political landscape across Mumbai's 36 assembly segments.
