Left Menu

Mahayuti Assembly Showdown: The Battle for Mahim

Union Minister Ramdas Athawale refutes reports of discord within Mahayuti regarding the Mahim assembly constituency. Amit Thackeray faces off against Shiv Sena's Sada Sarvankar. Athawale endorses Sarvankar, three-time MLA, over Thackeray, debutant and Raj Thackeray's son. The election will impact the Mahayuti coalition dynamics.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 03-11-2024 13:21 IST | Created: 03-11-2024 13:21 IST
Mahayuti Assembly Showdown: The Battle for Mahim
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Union Minister Ramdas Athawale has quelled rumors of a split within the ruling Mahayuti coalition over the candidacy for the Mahim assembly constituency in Mumbai. In what is shaping up as a fierce rivalry, MNS figurehead Amit Thackeray is set to challenge incumbent Shiv Sena MLA Sada Sarvankar.

Athawale reaffirmed his support for Sarvankar, describing him as a stronger candidate due to his record as a three-time MLA, contrasting Thackeray's lack of political experience, being primarily known as the son of MNS leader Raj Thackeray. Despite the BJP's apparent backing of Thackeray, Athawale indicated Sarvankar remains the coalition's endorsed candidate.

As election day approaches on November 20, with results expected shortly after, Athawale's comments highlight the tensions and strategic maneuvering within Mahayuti. The stakes extend beyond Mahim, with implications for the broader political landscape across Mumbai's 36 assembly segments.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Union Votes Could Determine Kamala Harris' Fate in Upcoming Election

Union Votes Could Determine Kamala Harris' Fate in Upcoming Election

 Global
2
Ballot Battle: Pennsylvania Court Steps in to Ensure Voting Access

Ballot Battle: Pennsylvania Court Steps in to Ensure Voting Access

 Global
3
A Battle for Milwaukee: Trump and Harris Rev Up Campaigns in Key Wisconsin Stronghold

A Battle for Milwaukee: Trump and Harris Rev Up Campaigns in Key Wisconsin S...

 United States
4
Legal Battles and Election Drama: The 2024 Campaign Challenge

Legal Battles and Election Drama: The 2024 Campaign Challenge

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Independent Validation for Sustainable Development: A World Bank Evaluation Guide

Rising Remittances and Tourism Propel Nepal's Economy, But Debt Costs Loom

Towards Sustainable Wealth: Why Water Valuation Matters in National Accounting

Managing E-Waste in Off-Grid Solar: A Circular Economy Approach for Lasting Impact

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024