Maharashtra's Mahayuti Coalition Faces Congress Critique Over Unfulfilled Promises
The Congress criticized Maharashtra's ruling Mahayuti coalition for unfulfilled promises to farmers and water scarcity issues. Jairam Ramesh accused the coalition of betraying public trust, highlighting uncompleted projects like the Marathwada water grid. The comments come ahead of the state assembly elections.
The ongoing political battle in Maharashtra has intensified as the Congress party launched a scathing attack on the ruling Mahayuti coalition. Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh accused the coalition of betrayal and a string of unfulfilled promises, particularly to the state's farmers.
Ramesh singled out the failed promise of constructing a water grid from Marathwada to ensure piped water supply to every village, a pledge made five years ago by then-Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. The Congress leader highlighted the acute water scarcity Marathwada faced this summer, with over 600 villages relying on water tankers.
The criticism arrives as the Congress, aligned with Uddhav Thackeray's Shiv Sena and Sharad Pawar's NCP, seeks to challenge the Mahayuti alliance in the upcoming November 20 assembly elections. The opposition coalition is leveraging these alleged governance failures to sway voters in their favor.
