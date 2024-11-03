Left Menu

Vijay's TVK Charts Course Against DMK and BJP Policies

Actor-politician Vijay's Tamizhaga Vetri Kazhagam (TVK) critiques DMK and BJP, calling for social justice and secularism. At a meeting, the party passed resolutions challenging current governance, advocating for state autonomy, education reform, and protesting against specific infrastructural projects while opposing national language imposition.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 03-11-2024 20:22 IST | Created: 03-11-2024 20:22 IST
Vijay's TVK Charts Course Against DMK and BJP Policies
  • Country:
  • India

Actor and politician Vijay's Tamizhaga Vetri Kazhagam (TVK) convened to strategize its political path, heavily criticizing the DMK and BJP governments for what it described as leadership failures on various fronts.

The party, chaired by Vijay, called for a caste survey and reiterated its commitment to secularism and social justice, passing 26 resolutions reflecting this stance.

TVK, eyeing state autonomy, slammed the DMK for broken electoral promises, criticized the Centre's language policies, and opposed contentious projects like Parandur airport, while calling for educational reforms and local governance enhancement.

(With inputs from agencies.)

