Maurya Accuses SP of Divisive Politics Ahead of UP Bypolls
Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya accused the Samajwadi Party of supporting radical elements and pursuing divisive politics. His statements come as both parties prepare for upcoming bypolls in the state. Maurya criticized SP's agenda and challenged the party chief Akhilesh Yadav's claims of promoting harmony.
Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya has accused the Samajwadi Party of prioritizing 'Muslim appeasement' and supporting radical elements for electoral gain.
Maurya criticized SP's strategy as divisive, questioning the party's commitment to societal harmony, while both parties prepare for state bypolls.
The minister also challenged Akhilesh Yadav's coined acronym 'PDA', terming it as a symbol of dynastic politics.
