Maurya Accuses SP of Divisive Politics Ahead of UP Bypolls

Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya has accused the Samajwadi Party of prioritizing 'Muslim appeasement' and supporting radical elements for electoral gain.

Maurya criticized SP's strategy as divisive, questioning the party's commitment to societal harmony, while both parties prepare for state bypolls.

The minister also challenged Akhilesh Yadav's coined acronym 'PDA', terming it as a symbol of dynastic politics.

(With inputs from agencies.)