BJP's Vision for Jharkhand: Promises and Politics Amidst Election Campaign

In the lead-up to the Jharkhand Assembly elections, Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan delivered a bold promise on Sunday, vowing that a BJP government would deposit Rs 2,100 monthly into the bank accounts of women if the party is voted into power. Chouhan asserts a wave of transformation is sweeping through the state, potentially leading to the defeat of the JMM-Congress alliance.

Campaigning for BJP candidate Koche Munda in Torpa constituency, Chouhan emphasized the BJP's commitment to serving the public, likening it to worship. He criticized the current administration under the JMM-Congress-RJD umbrella for failing the state's people, alleging rampant corruption and lack of development over the past five years. He accused Chief Minister Hemant Soren of unfulfilled promises, particularly regarding employment and financial support for women.

Chouhan elaborated on BJP's plans for women's empowerment and agricultural growth, introducing the 'Gogo Didi' scheme aimed at improving women's wellbeing and pledging state-supported housing initiatives. Targeting corruption, Chouhan accused the JMM government of massive financial mismanagement, urging voters to support BJP for a fresh start in the upcoming elections, set for November 13 and 20.

