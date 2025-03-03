Left Menu

Delhi's Healthcare in Crisis: Corruption Allegations Rise

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta criticized the AAP over a CAG report alleging corruption within Delhi's health services. The report spotlighted irregularities from 2016 to 2022. Gupta accused the previous government of misuse and mismanagement, prompting a heated assembly session and walkouts by AAP legislators.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 03-03-2025 19:19 IST | Created: 03-03-2025 19:19 IST
Delhi's Healthcare in Crisis: Corruption Allegations Rise
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Delhi's public healthcare system is under scrutiny as Chief Minister Rekha Gupta takes aim at the AAP following a Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) report that indicates extensive corruption. The report, covering the period from 2016 to 2022, has been passed to the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) for examination.

The recent assembly session saw high tension, with AAP MLA Jarnail Singh being expelled for interrupting proceedings, leading AAP members to stage a mass walkout. Gupta accused the former AAP administration of leaving health services in disarray, citing unattended medical equipment, fabricated patient records, and financial manipulations.

As the PAC prepares to present its findings, the health department faces a looming deadline to explain its corrective measures within a month. The assembly, where BJP reclaimed power recently, is now focused on addressing the accountability and restoration of Delhi's healthcare system.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. Boosts Defense Aid to Israel

U.S. Boosts Defense Aid to Israel

 United States
2
River Plate's Missed Chance: Ten-Man Struggle in Apertura Clash

River Plate's Missed Chance: Ten-Man Struggle in Apertura Clash

 Global
3
Trump Administration Disbands 18F Tech Team Amid Efficiency Initiatives

Trump Administration Disbands 18F Tech Team Amid Efficiency Initiatives

 Global
4
Trump's Lumber Tariffs: National Security or Economic Gambit?

Trump's Lumber Tariffs: National Security or Economic Gambit?

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI vs. copyright: How large vision-language models are changing IP protection

How artificial intelligence is optimizing wind turbines for a greener future

Fighting pandemics with AI: The future of public health crises and digital ethics

Smart homes, smarter privacy: A new approach to data autonomy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025