Delhi's Healthcare in Crisis: Corruption Allegations Rise

Delhi's public healthcare system is under scrutiny as Chief Minister Rekha Gupta takes aim at the AAP following a Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) report that indicates extensive corruption. The report, covering the period from 2016 to 2022, has been passed to the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) for examination.

The recent assembly session saw high tension, with AAP MLA Jarnail Singh being expelled for interrupting proceedings, leading AAP members to stage a mass walkout. Gupta accused the former AAP administration of leaving health services in disarray, citing unattended medical equipment, fabricated patient records, and financial manipulations.

As the PAC prepares to present its findings, the health department faces a looming deadline to explain its corrective measures within a month. The assembly, where BJP reclaimed power recently, is now focused on addressing the accountability and restoration of Delhi's healthcare system.

