Election Showdown: Harris vs. Trump in Fierce Presidential Battle

In the heated 2024 presidential race, Democrat Kamala Harris and Republican Donald Trump are campaigning vigorously across swing states. On Sunday, Harris made an appeal at a historically Black church in Michigan, while Trump rallied in Pennsylvania.

Polling indicates a tight contest with each candidate drawing support from distinct demographics: Harris with women, Trump with Hispanic men. Yet, both face unfavorable ratings from voters. Despite this, voter turnout is surging towards Tuesday's Election Day.

The stakes include control of Congress, with potential implications for legislative progress. Harris emphasized the significance of the elections at a Detroit church, urging action. Trump, meanwhile, criticized the election process at his rallies in key states.

(With inputs from agencies.)