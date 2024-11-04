High Stakes Showdown: Trump vs. Harris in the Tightest US Election

The United States is set to witness one of the most closely contested presidential elections in recent history. The Republican nominee, Donald Trump, and Democrat leader Kamala Harris are vigorously campaigning in key battleground states, attempting to win over remaining undecided voters.

More than 75 million Americans have already cast their ballots through early and mail-in voting, according to the University of Florida's Election Lab. The race remains exceptionally tight, with analysts noting that the outcome is contingent on securing four of the seven crucial battleground states.

Despite facing a narrow defeat in 2020, Trump's rhetoric continues to cast doubt on the election process. Meanwhile, Harris, speaking in Detroit, emphasized the significance of this election in determining the nation's future. She urged voters to reject division and hate, advocating for a collective move toward justice and unity.

(With inputs from agencies.)