Trump's Battle Cry: Voter ID and Paper Ballots for Election Integrity

Amid rising tensions in the political arena, former President Donald Trump expressed strong criticism of current voting laws at a Pennsylvania rally, urging for a mandatory voter ID system and a return to paper ballots. Asserting that the current system favors electoral manipulation, Trump rallied support against what he described as a corrupt opposition.

Trump vocally challenged the Democrats, accusing them of resisting voter ID to enable election fraud. He dismissed opposition as baseless fear of being branded conspiracy theorists. Addressing his supporters, the Republican hopeful highlighted the costly and lengthy process of electronic voting, advocating for swift election outcome declarations.

In his address, Trump did not spare Democratic figures, notably targeting Kamala Harris and the Democratic Party, calling them corrupt. Positioning his campaign as a battle against a wider political machine, Trump's rhetoric focused on restoring faith in the electoral process through systemic changes.

(With inputs from agencies.)