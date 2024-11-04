Left Menu

Myanmar Junta Leader Heads to China for Regional Summits

Myanmar's junta leader Min Aung Hlaing is set to visit China for the first time since his 2021 coup. He will attend regional summits including the Greater Mekong Subregion and ACMECS, alongside meetings with leaders from Cambodia, Laos, and Vietnam on November 6-7 in Kunming.

Min Aung Hlaing

Myanmar's junta leader Min Aung Hlaing will make an official visit to China this week, marking his first trip to the neighboring giant since orchestrating the 2021 coup that seized power.

The state television network, MRTV, confirmed that Min Aung Hlaing is slated to participate in several significant regional gatherings, including the Greater Mekong Subregion and the Ayeyawady-Chao Phraya-Mekong Economic Cooperation Strategy (ACMECS) summits.

Additionally, the top general will convene with leaders from Cambodia, Laos, and Vietnam during meetings scheduled to take place from November 6-7 in the city of Kunming, China.

