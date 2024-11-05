Indian Americans Eye Historic Wins in US Congress

Nine Indian Americans are seeking election to the US House of Representatives, with five incumbents bidding for re-election and three candidates entering the Congressional race for the first time. A key candidate, Suhas Subramanyan, could mark a milestone if elected from Virginia's 10th Congressional District.

Subramanyan, a former Obama advisor and current Virginia State Senator, aims for Washington from a district renowned for its large Indian American community. Among others, veteran lawmakers such as Dr. Ami Bera and Congresswoman Pramila Jayapal aim to retain their influential positions for the Democrats.

Both the Democratic and Republican parties field hopefuls in multiple districts, including Dr. Amish Shah and Dr. Rakesh Mohan. Despite their efforts, some candidates face tough challenges. The electoral race continues a legacy that began with Dalip Singh Saund, the first Indian American Congressman elected in 1957.

(With inputs from agencies.)