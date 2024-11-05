Left Menu

Ajay Nath Shah Deo Challenges Modi on Immigrant Claims in Jharkhand

Congress candidate Ajay Nath Shah Deo refutes Prime Minister Modi's claims of opposition parties exploiting illegal Bangladeshi immigrants for political gain. Shah Deo urges Modi to act on infiltration if genuine, while focusing on local development issues. Tensions rise ahead of Jharkhand assembly elections.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-11-2024 10:01 IST | Created: 05-11-2024 10:01 IST
Congress candidate from Hatia assembly constituency, Ajay Nath Shah Deo. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a bold rebuttal, Congress candidate from Hatia, Ajay Nath Shah Deo, has criticized Prime Minister Narendra Modi for alleging that the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM), Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), and Congress engage in vote bank politics by supporting illegal Bangladeshi immigrants. Shah Deo called on Modi to address the infiltration issue decisively if significant.

Shah Deo emphasized his commitment to transforming the lives of his constituents and criticized the central government, helmed by the BJP, for allegedly making infiltration a mere electoral issue. He argued that solutions should focus on improving health services, education, and employment opportunities.

As Shah Deo goes head-to-head with BJP's Navin Jaiswal in Hatia, Prime Minister Modi has accused opposition parties of fostering social division through appeasement policies. The upcoming Jharkhand assembly elections, scheduled in November, heighten the political stakes with Modi urging voters to oppose what he described as a mafia-controlled government.

(With inputs from agencies.)

