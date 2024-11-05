Maharashtra Polls in Turmoil: Rebel Candidates Shake MVA Alliance

The Maharashtra Assembly elections have taken an unexpected twist as three rebel candidates from the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) alliance stand firm on their decision to contest, rejecting Congress's plea to withdraw their nominations.

Kamal Vyavahare, a former mayor, filed her nomination from Kasba Peth, openly challenging Congress's Ravindra Dhangekar. Similarly, Aba Bagul, the vice-president of Congress, took a stand in Parvati against the official MVA candidate Ashwini Kadam and BJP's Madhuri Misal. Manish Anand, another Congress member, targets Shivajinagar against Congress's Datta Bahirat and BJP's Siddharth Shirole.

This rebellion, targeting three pivotal constituencies in Pune, threatens the unity of the MVA alliance composed of the Indian National Congress, the Shiv Sena, and the Nationalist Congress Party. As tensions simmer, the alliances' struggles ahead of the November 20 elections could significantly impact Maharashtra's political landscape.

