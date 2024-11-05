Left Menu

Maharashtra Polls in Turmoil: Rebel Candidates Shake MVA Alliance

The Maharashtra Assembly elections have been jolted by three rebel candidates from the Maha Vikas Aghadi alliance, who refused to withdraw their nominations, leading to internal strife. The defiant candidates aim to challenge official nominees across three key constituencies, spurring potential conflict within the coalition.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-11-2024 10:04 IST | Created: 05-11-2024 10:04 IST
Maharashtra Polls in Turmoil: Rebel Candidates Shake MVA Alliance
Maharashtra NCP-SCP President Jayant Patil, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut and Congress leader Nana Patole (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Maharashtra Assembly elections have taken an unexpected twist as three rebel candidates from the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) alliance stand firm on their decision to contest, rejecting Congress's plea to withdraw their nominations.

Kamal Vyavahare, a former mayor, filed her nomination from Kasba Peth, openly challenging Congress's Ravindra Dhangekar. Similarly, Aba Bagul, the vice-president of Congress, took a stand in Parvati against the official MVA candidate Ashwini Kadam and BJP's Madhuri Misal. Manish Anand, another Congress member, targets Shivajinagar against Congress's Datta Bahirat and BJP's Siddharth Shirole.

This rebellion, targeting three pivotal constituencies in Pune, threatens the unity of the MVA alliance composed of the Indian National Congress, the Shiv Sena, and the Nationalist Congress Party. As tensions simmer, the alliances' struggles ahead of the November 20 elections could significantly impact Maharashtra's political landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Kyiv Under Siege: Drone Attacks Intensify

Kyiv Under Siege: Drone Attacks Intensify

 Ukraine
2
Starmer's Battle Against Channel Crossings: Doubling Down on Border Security

Starmer's Battle Against Channel Crossings: Doubling Down on Border Security

 United Kingdom
3
Election Showdown: A Divided America Heads to the Polls

Election Showdown: A Divided America Heads to the Polls

 Global
4
Electric Sparks: China-France Dialogue on EV Tariffs

Electric Sparks: China-France Dialogue on EV Tariffs

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Data-Driven Workforce Solutions: Trentino's Model for Skills Matching Success

Financial Inclusion Through Technology: UNDP’s Vision for Mobile Wallets in Africa

Fast-Tracking Biodiversity Action: How AI is Transforming Policy Alignment for Nature’s Future

From Risk to Resilience: How Youth are Shaping the Future of Climate and Security

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024