Turkish Politics: Constitutional Amendments Could Extend Erdogan's Tenure

In a significant political development, Devlet Bahceli, leader of Turkey's Nationalist Movement Party (MHP), proposed a constitutional amendment on Tuesday to allow President Tayyip Erdogan to contest the upcoming 2028 elections.

After securing re-election last year, Erdogan is currently serving his final term as president unless an early election is called. With more than 21 years in leadership, his potential candidacy hinges on a parliamentary decision backed by 360 lawmakers in Turkey's 600-seat assembly.

The MHP leader's latest move is seen as a strategic effort to bolster Erdogan's 2028 prospects. This involves courting the pro-Kurdish Democratic Party's support, following Bahceli's controversial suggestion about the jailed Kurdistan Workers' Party leader's role in parliament.

(With inputs from agencies.)