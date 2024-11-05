Left Menu

Turkish Politics: Constitutional Amendments Could Extend Erdogan's Tenure

The Nationalist Movement Party leader, Devlet Bahceli, proposed a constitutional amendment to allow President Erdogan to run in 2028 elections. This comes in response to potential political and economic stability, with talks of an AKP-MHP strategy to gain support from pro-Kurdish DEM Party.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ankara | Updated: 05-11-2024 15:42 IST | Created: 05-11-2024 15:42 IST
  • Country:
  • Turkey

In a significant political development, Devlet Bahceli, leader of Turkey's Nationalist Movement Party (MHP), proposed a constitutional amendment on Tuesday to allow President Tayyip Erdogan to contest the upcoming 2028 elections.

After securing re-election last year, Erdogan is currently serving his final term as president unless an early election is called. With more than 21 years in leadership, his potential candidacy hinges on a parliamentary decision backed by 360 lawmakers in Turkey's 600-seat assembly.

The MHP leader's latest move is seen as a strategic effort to bolster Erdogan's 2028 prospects. This involves courting the pro-Kurdish Democratic Party's support, following Bahceli's controversial suggestion about the jailed Kurdistan Workers' Party leader's role in parliament.

(With inputs from agencies.)

