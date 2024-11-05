Turkish Politics: Constitutional Amendments Could Extend Erdogan's Tenure
The Nationalist Movement Party leader, Devlet Bahceli, proposed a constitutional amendment to allow President Erdogan to run in 2028 elections. This comes in response to potential political and economic stability, with talks of an AKP-MHP strategy to gain support from pro-Kurdish DEM Party.
- Country:
- Turkey
In a significant political development, Devlet Bahceli, leader of Turkey's Nationalist Movement Party (MHP), proposed a constitutional amendment on Tuesday to allow President Tayyip Erdogan to contest the upcoming 2028 elections.
After securing re-election last year, Erdogan is currently serving his final term as president unless an early election is called. With more than 21 years in leadership, his potential candidacy hinges on a parliamentary decision backed by 360 lawmakers in Turkey's 600-seat assembly.
The MHP leader's latest move is seen as a strategic effort to bolster Erdogan's 2028 prospects. This involves courting the pro-Kurdish Democratic Party's support, following Bahceli's controversial suggestion about the jailed Kurdistan Workers' Party leader's role in parliament.
(With inputs from agencies.)