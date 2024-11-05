Sacred Prayers for a Historic Victory: Kamala Harris' Roots in India
In Kamala Harris' ancestral village in southern India, villagers conducted sacred prayers for her electoral victory. The ceremony attracted local and international attention, celebrating Harris' ties to the area. Devotion to Harris transcended borders, further emphasizing her importance as a symbol of strength and cultural connection.
In the ancestral village of U.S. Vice Presidential candidate Kamala Harris, situated in southern India, sacred prayers were held in hopes of her electoral victory. The village of Thulasendrapuram in Tamil Nadu resonated with chants, bells, and offerings on Tuesday, following the conclusion of her campaign against opponent Donald Trump.
Local villagers and tourists gathered at the temple, where Harris' name is immortalized alongside her grandfather's, who was a revered government official. A festive atmosphere enveloped the village, with local leader Arulmozhi Sudhakar expressing confidence in her win and pledging further celebrations.
The village gained international recognition four years prior for its support of Harris. This year's ceremony drew visitors adorned in Harris-themed attire, celebrating her deep cultural ties and inspired by her journey. The election's outcome, still uncertain, remains a focal point of hope and anticipation.
(With inputs from agencies.)
