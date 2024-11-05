Rahul Gandhi's Constituency Visit Stirs Controversy

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi made a high-profile visit to his parliamentary constituency in Uttar Pradesh on Tuesday. During his visit, he attended a significant DISHA meeting. He also inaugurated a beautification project and laid the foundation for new road constructions.

At the meeting, discussions focused on various public welfare issues such as the MGNREGA and Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana, according to official sources. Gandhi's engagement marked his first interaction with local officials since his assumption of the role of MP for the area.

However, the visit drew criticism from political adversaries, notably BJP minister Dinesh Pratap Singh, who pointed out Rahul Gandhi's minimal physical presence in his constituency, as highlighted in a critical poster questioning his commitment to local governance.

