Election Divides: Immigration and Abortion Rights Shape Voter Choices

The recent presidential election has shed light on two critical issues that have dominated the campaign trails of Democrat Kamala Harris and Republican Donald Trump: immigration and abortion rights.

Interviews with over 65 voters illustrate how personal experiences have influenced their voting decisions. Trump backers primarily cited immigration concerns, while Harris supporters were drawn to her stance on abortion rights.

The election, taking place in key battleground states, underscores the division within the American populace over these highly charged topics.

(With inputs from agencies.)