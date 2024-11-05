Election Code Violation Sparks Controversy in Meerapur Bypoll

In a significant development ahead of the Meerapur Assembly bypolls, more than 30 people have been booked for violating the election code of conduct. Among the accused is former MP Kadir Rana, linked to a meeting held in Chuhapur village without official permission.

This gathering was reportedly in support of Samajwadi Party candidate Sumbul Rana, who is contesting the bypoll necessitated after RLD's Chandan Chauhan was elected to the Lok Sabha from Bijnor. Sumbul Rana's candidacy adds intrigue, given her political connection as Rana's daughter-in-law.

The bypolls cover nine critical seats in Uttar Pradesh, each echoing the vibrant political dynamics of the region. While eight seats became vacant when their MLAs assumed Lok Sabha roles, Sishamau sees elections due to SP MLA Irfan Solanki's criminal conviction. The BJP holds a mix of allies in this contest, including RLD, while the Congress backs the Samajwadi Party in a show of coalition solidarity.

(With inputs from agencies.)