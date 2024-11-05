Uddhav Thackeray Leads Maharashtra Battle Cry Against Betrayal

Uddhav Thackeray, leader of the Shiv Sena (UBT), launched his campaign for the forthcoming Maharashtra assembly elections, framing the event as a showdown between those who cherish the state and those who would betray it. Thackeray attacked his former ally, the BJP, labeling them and their associates as 'enemies' of Maharashtra.

He pledged that if the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) alliance regains control, it will oversee the construction of a Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj temple in each district. Thackeray stressed the need for justice following his government's ousting in 2022, accusing the BJP of dismantling his administration to undermine Maharashtra.

Addressing various public issues, he criticized the current government's economic policies and vowed to stabilize prices and extend educational benefits if victorious. Prominent among his promised reforms are female-friendly police stations and scrapping projects opposed by locals, such as the Dharavi Redevelopment Project.

(With inputs from agencies.)