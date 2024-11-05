Priyanka Gandhi Vadra Champions Agriculture and Tourism in Wayanad By-Polls

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, the Congress candidate for the Wayanad Lok Sabha by-polls, has underscored the potential of strengthening agriculture and tourism to secure the region's future. She emphasized food processing, improving farmers' livelihoods, and enhancing opportunities in the farming sector, pledging to further the efforts initiated by Rahul Gandhi.

Facing competition from the Left Democratic Front's Satyan Mokeri and BJP's Navya Haridas, Priyanka expressed gratitude for the community's support and vowed not to disappoint them. She highlighted the need for a substantial focus on agriculture, especially in food processing and marketing, alongside a significant push for tourism development.

Priyanka appreciated the region's harmonious living and multicultural landmarks, expressing her honor in representing Wayanad. The by-election, scheduled for November 13, was necessitated after Rahul Gandhi vacated the seat in favor of retaining Rae Bareli, following his dual constituency victory in the general elections.

(With inputs from agencies.)