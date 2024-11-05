Left Menu

Maharashtra Gears Up for High-Stakes Assembly Elections

Maharashtra is set for State Assembly polls on November 20, with 4,140 candidates in fray. Over 9.7 crore eligible voters will cast their votes in 1,00,186 polling stations. The opposing coalitions, MVA and Mahayuti, are in a fierce battle for power in the state.

Maharashtra Chief Electoral Officer, S Chockalingam (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
In a significant political event, Maharashtra's Chief Electoral Officer, S Chockalingam, has announced that out of 7,078 filed nominations for the State Assembly polls, 2,038 have been withdrawn. This leaves a total of 4,140 candidates who will compete in the elections scheduled for November 20.

The elections will witness participation from a vast voter base, with 9.7 crore eligible voters. The male electorate numbers 5 crore 22 thousand 739, while the female voting population stands at 4 crore 69 lakh 96 thousand 279. A meticulously planned poll infrastructure includes 1,00,186 polling stations, distributed as 42,604 in urban and 57,582 in rural areas.

Chockalingam emphasized the enforcement of preventive measures, resulting in actions against 46,000 individuals following the code of conduct. Additionally, authorities have seized Rs 252.42 crore, maintaining the state's law and order. As the MVA coalition aims to challenge the ruling Mahayuti alliance, keen observance of electoral conduct prevails.

