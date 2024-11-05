Lindner's Economic Challenge: A Coalition on the Verge

German Finance Minister Christian Lindner has urged coalition partners to propose their own economic policies after his party's budget plan nearly fractured Chancellor Olaf Scholz's government. The Free Democrats' unexpected call for less regulation and public spending cuts has upset left-wing partners.

The proposals include delaying Germany's carbon-neutral target, sparking opposition from the ecologist Greens. Lindner challenged them on social media to offer alternatives, emphasizing the importance of action over inaction.

As Germany faces potential economic contraction, the coalition is under pressure. Talks continue for a budgetary compromise. A coalition summit is scheduled, which might determine the government's future. Amid global uncertainties, maintaining a stable government is seen as crucial.

(With inputs from agencies.)