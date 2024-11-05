Prashant Kishor's Bold Move: Jan Suraaj Lights Up Bihar's Political Lantern
Prashant Kishor, founder of Jan Suraaj, launched a fiery political campaign against RJD president Lalu Prasad, claiming his Muslim outreach strategy has left the RJD struggling. Battling for votes in a three-sided contest with RJD and JD(U), Kishor critiques Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's land policies.
- Country:
- India
Prashant Kishor, the founder of Jan Suraaj, made a striking claim in Bihar's Belaganj assembly constituency on Tuesday, asserting that his efforts to engage Muslim voters have strategically weakened RJD president Lalu Prasad's influence.
Speaking at an election rally, Kishor criticized Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's land survey policies. According to Kishor, these policies could potentially disadvantage land-owning castes by requiring extensive proof of land ownership, igniting fear among voters in the predominantly agricultural state.
Reflecting on the 2020 assembly polls, Kishor reminded his audience of Nitish Kumar's electoral setbacks, urged upper caste voters to reconsider their political allegiances, and suggested rejecting Kumar's JD(U) party in the upcoming bypolls as a form of protest.
(With inputs from agencies.)
