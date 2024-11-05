Ballot Challenges Loom Over Pennsylvania's Pivotal Election Decision
Over 4,000 mail ballot applications face challenges in Pennsylvania, focusing on voters who may have changed addresses and nonmilitary overseas residents. These challenges are critical amid a tight race between Kamala Harris and Donald Trump, with hearings to determine voter eligibility extending beyond Election Day.
In Pennsylvania, election officials are grappling with over 4,000 challenged mail ballot applications across 14 counties, throwing voter eligibility into the spotlight. The challenges concentrate on individuals who may have redirected their mail without updating voter registration, plus nonmilitary overseas citizens.
With Pennsylvania being a crucial swing state this election, the disputed 4,300 ballots could sway the tight contest between Kamala Harris and Donald Trump. Recent county hearings have begun to address these challenges, with some already rejecting claims of improper voter registration.
Controversial tactics, including letters urging voter registration cancellations, have raised alarms, prompting concerns about disenfranchising eligible voters. The Pennsylvania Department of State reports ongoing challenges involving overseas voters and allegations of address changes, further complicating the electoral process.
