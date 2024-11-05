Battle for North Dakota Governor: Armstrong's Bid to Continue GOP Legacy

In a battle poised to continue a long-standing Republican reign, North Dakota's sole congressman, Kelly Armstrong, is contesting to be the state's next governor. Facing opponents Democratic state Sen. Merrill Piepkorn and independent Michael Coachman, Armstrong seeks to succeed two-term Republican Governor Doug Burgum.

Having overcome Lt. Gov. Tammy Miller in a decisive Republican primary, Armstrong remains favored this November, given North Dakota's Republican dominance since 1992. If victorious, he will be the first member of Congress in 52 years to take the gubernatorial role in the state.

The upcoming election is pivotal as it coincides with several critical state matters such as potential abolition of property tax, a recent court ruling on abortion laws, and hefty workforce issues. Regardless of the election outcome, Republicans are expected to maintain a supermajority in the state legislature.

(With inputs from agencies.)