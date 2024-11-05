Left Menu

Thackeray's Battle Cry: A Fight for Maharashtra's Integrity

Uddhav Thackeray, Shiv Sena (UBT) president, frames the upcoming assembly elections as a battle between those loyal to Maharashtra and its betrayers. Criticizing the BJP, he promises development projects like building Shivaji Maharaj temples and offers economic assurances if the MVA returns to power.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolhapur | Updated: 05-11-2024 23:25 IST | Created: 05-11-2024 23:25 IST
Thackeray's Battle Cry: A Fight for Maharashtra's Integrity
Uddhav Thackeray
  • Country:
  • India

Uddhav Thackeray, president of Shiv Sena (UBT), has ramped up his campaign efforts for the November 20 assembly elections by framing them as a clash between Maharashtra loyalists and their opposers. In his speeches, Thackeray depicted his former BJP allies and their partners as adversaries of the state, accusing them of selling Maharashtra's interests to Gujarat.

The former Chief Minister promised voters a range of developments including the construction of temples dedicated to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj in every district, should his alliance, the Maha Vikas Aghadi, reclaim power. The alliance comprises Shiv Sena (UBT), Congress, and NCP (SP). Thackeray also reassured the continuance of major projects, economic measures, and educational benefits for Maharashtra's residents.

Thackeray's critiques were not limited to inter-state rivalries; he expressed contempt for the failure of the existing government to support local women and farmers adequately. The BJP-led Mahayuti bloc, according to Thackeray, functions on 'commission,' while his vision aligns with welfare, safety, and justice, laying the ground for a broader state-centric electoral strategy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Turkish Businessman's Arrest: Unmasking the Oil Sanctions Evasion

Turkish Businessman's Arrest: Unmasking the Oil Sanctions Evasion

 United States
2
Trump Campaign Claims Early Voting Momentum

Trump Campaign Claims Early Voting Momentum

 United States
3
Final Sprint in Battlegrounds: Harris vs. Trump Showdown

Final Sprint in Battlegrounds: Harris vs. Trump Showdown

 United States
4
Musk's Million-Dollar Voter Sweepstakes Faces Legal Scrutiny

Musk's Million-Dollar Voter Sweepstakes Faces Legal Scrutiny

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Data-Driven Workforce Solutions: Trentino's Model for Skills Matching Success

Financial Inclusion Through Technology: UNDP’s Vision for Mobile Wallets in Africa

Fast-Tracking Biodiversity Action: How AI is Transforming Policy Alignment for Nature’s Future

From Risk to Resilience: How Youth are Shaping the Future of Climate and Security

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024