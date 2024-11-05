Thackeray's Battle Cry: A Fight for Maharashtra's Integrity

Uddhav Thackeray, president of Shiv Sena (UBT), has ramped up his campaign efforts for the November 20 assembly elections by framing them as a clash between Maharashtra loyalists and their opposers. In his speeches, Thackeray depicted his former BJP allies and their partners as adversaries of the state, accusing them of selling Maharashtra's interests to Gujarat.

The former Chief Minister promised voters a range of developments including the construction of temples dedicated to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj in every district, should his alliance, the Maha Vikas Aghadi, reclaim power. The alliance comprises Shiv Sena (UBT), Congress, and NCP (SP). Thackeray also reassured the continuance of major projects, economic measures, and educational benefits for Maharashtra's residents.

Thackeray's critiques were not limited to inter-state rivalries; he expressed contempt for the failure of the existing government to support local women and farmers adequately. The BJP-led Mahayuti bloc, according to Thackeray, functions on 'commission,' while his vision aligns with welfare, safety, and justice, laying the ground for a broader state-centric electoral strategy.

(With inputs from agencies.)