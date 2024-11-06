Search Efforts Continue as Dozens Reported Missing in Spain Floods
At least 89 people are missing following severe flooding in eastern Spain, according to Valencia's regional judicial authorities. The count is based on reports by families who have submitted data and biological samples for identification. The information was released by the Superior Court of Justice of the Region of Valencia.
In the aftermath of devastating floods in eastern Spain, regional judicial authorities in Valencia have reported that at least 89 individuals are currently missing. The alarming count was announced on Tuesday.
This figure includes only those cases where relatives have stepped forward, providing data and biological samples to assist in the search for their loved ones. The number highlights the ongoing challenges faced by the affected communities in the region.
The Superior Court of Justice of the Region of Valencia issued a statement confirming these reports, underscoring the urgent need for continued rescue and recovery efforts in the flood-stricken areas.
