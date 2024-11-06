Yoav Gallant: Ousted Defense Minister Amidst Tensions

Yoav Gallant, Israel's recently ousted Defense Minister, had long been at odds with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. Their strained relationship was marked by disagreements over the ongoing Gaza conflict, where Gallant advocated for the return of hostages and a more measured approach compared to Netanyahu's demand for total victory over Hamas.

Despite Gallant's hawkish stance at the onset of the conflict, he diverged with Netanyahu on strategizing post-war governance in Gaza. He opposed the notion of an Israeli occupation of the enclave, clashing with hardline ministers like Bezalel Smotrich and Itamar Ben-Gvir. His dissent on Netanyahu's refusal to take accountability for the October 7 attacks had fueled further disputes.

Gallant's dismissal came at a critical juncture, as Israel faces tensions on multiple fronts, including possible conflicts with Hezbollah and Iran. His removal has sparked criticism, especially given his seasoned military background and favour among foreign allies. The timing has raised concerns over Israel's preparedness amidst increasing geopolitical tensions.

