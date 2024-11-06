Russia Denies Election Meddling Accusations
The Russian state RIA news agency, citing the Russian embassy to the U.S., has labeled accusations of Russian interference in the U.S. presidential election as 'malicious slander' intended to serve domestic political interests within the United States.
The Russian embassy to the United States has firmly rejected allegations that Russia interfered in the U.S. presidential election, labeling them as 'malicious slander.'
The RIA news agency reported the embassy's statement on Wednesday, dismissing the accusations as fabrications designed for domestic political purposes.
The embassy insisted that claims of 'Russian machinations' are baseless and invented to influence internal political battles in the U.S.
(With inputs from agencies.)
