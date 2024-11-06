Left Menu

Russia Denies Election Meddling Accusations

The Russian state RIA news agency, citing the Russian embassy to the U.S., has labeled accusations of Russian interference in the U.S. presidential election as 'malicious slander' intended to serve domestic political interests within the United States.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-11-2024 05:42 IST | Created: 06-11-2024 05:42 IST
Russia Denies Election Meddling Accusations
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The Russian embassy to the United States has firmly rejected allegations that Russia interfered in the U.S. presidential election, labeling them as 'malicious slander.'

The RIA news agency reported the embassy's statement on Wednesday, dismissing the accusations as fabrications designed for domestic political purposes.

The embassy insisted that claims of 'Russian machinations' are baseless and invented to influence internal political battles in the U.S.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Turkish Businessman's Arrest: Unmasking the Oil Sanctions Evasion

Turkish Businessman's Arrest: Unmasking the Oil Sanctions Evasion

 United States
2
Trump Campaign Claims Early Voting Momentum

Trump Campaign Claims Early Voting Momentum

 United States
3
Final Sprint in Battlegrounds: Harris vs. Trump Showdown

Final Sprint in Battlegrounds: Harris vs. Trump Showdown

 United States
4
Musk's Million-Dollar Voter Sweepstakes Faces Legal Scrutiny

Musk's Million-Dollar Voter Sweepstakes Faces Legal Scrutiny

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Data-Driven Workforce Solutions: Trentino's Model for Skills Matching Success

Financial Inclusion Through Technology: UNDP’s Vision for Mobile Wallets in Africa

Fast-Tracking Biodiversity Action: How AI is Transforming Policy Alignment for Nature’s Future

From Risk to Resilience: How Youth are Shaping the Future of Climate and Security

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024