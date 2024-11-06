Key Counties to Watch: The Power Players in the U.S. Election

In the closely contested U.S. presidential election, ten counties across seven battleground states are pivotal. These counties in Arizona, Georgia, Michigan, Nevada, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin could significantly influence the election outcome between Democrat Kamala Harris and Republican Donald Trump.

Among these key counties is Cobb County in Georgia, known for its large, diverse electorate, where early counts show Harris leading. In counties like Baldwin in Georgia and Wake in North Carolina, mixed voter sentiments are emerging, with both Democratic and Republican contenders closely battling for votes.

Other significant counties include Cumberland in Pennsylvania and Waukesha in Wisconsin, where Trump's previous stronghold is being tested by shifting demographics. These strategic locations highlight the intricate dynamics at play in this election, with partial returns providing early insights.

(With inputs from agencies.)