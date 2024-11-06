Left Menu

Raja Krishnamoorthi Secures Another Term in Illinois

Democratic Representative Raja Krishnamoorthi was reelected to represent Illinois in the US House. First elected in 2016, he is the ranking member of the House Select Committee on the Chinese Communist Party. He has a legal background and previous state roles, including deputy state treasurer.

Democratic Representative Raja Krishnamoorthi secured his position once again in the US House, representing Illinois. The victory was confirmed by the Associated Press at 9:35 p.m. EST on Tuesday.

First elected in 2016, Krishnamoorthi has been a significant figure within the House, serving as the ranking Democratic member of the House Select Committee on the Chinese Communist Party. His extensive educational background from Harvard University and prior state roles, such as deputy state treasurer, highlight his experience and dedication.

The Illinois district he represents includes a small part of Chicago's northwest area as well as various suburbs to the west and northwest, reinforcing his influence and connection with diverse communities within the state.

